BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Jerry Lee Anderson

Jerry Lee Anderson

Tallahassee - Jerry Lee Anderson, 68, passed from this earth on April 19, 2019.

Born in Miami, Florida, to Nathan and Glena Anderson, he graduated from Southwest Miami Senior High School and attended Florida State University. Jerry was a carpenter and owned Jerry Lee Anderson Construction Company.

Jerry is survived by his mother, Glena Anderson of Greer, SC; brother, Ray Anderson (Mary) of Greer, SC; niece, Lisa Workman (Rob) of Greenville, SC; niece, Jenny Liebler (Matt) of Charlotte, NC; nephew, Scott Anderson (Ashley) of Augusta, GA; and 8 great nieces and nephews.

The family extends a special thank you to Ruth Beckum, Jerry's long-time friend and health care advocate. The family also wishes to express their appreciation to Patti Barrett for her many years of faithful friendship to Jerry.

There will be a graveside service at a later date at Creech's Chapel Cemetery in Whitesburg, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to Tallahassee General Hospital in Jerry Anderson's name.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 12, 2019
