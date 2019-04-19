|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Jerry Lee Mcalister
10/10/1939 - 04/19/1999
Twenty years seems like a very long time in some ways, but in our hearts it is only a blink of an eye. It is like you were just here sometimes. Some dreams and memories are so vivid it is like we can reach out and touch you. It is like you never left for you forever live on in our hearts and through our wonderful memories of what kind of man, son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather you were. We will never understand why you were taken away so soon. There was so much life in you. You were always "up" and the center of attention with your brilliant mind, infectious laugh, keen sense of humor, and the way you smiled with your eyes. We think about you every day and though time helps to heal from the loss of you, it never goes away. We miss you and love you as much or more than we ever did. We hope to see you again someday. Twenty years will feel like nothing in eternity. Until then we will continue to miss you and love you as if you had never left.
All of our love,
Joyce, Robyn, Lyle, Jordon,
and Lee
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019