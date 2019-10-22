|
Jerry Lee Vaughan
Tallahassee - Mr. Jerry Lee Vaughan, 74, of Tallahassee, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Jerry was born on May 29, 1945, becoming the beloved son of William Thomas Vaughan and Sadie Jarrett Vaughan. He began his career with the Florida Department of Corrections in 1969, working his way through the ranks to Superintendent before promoting to Central Office in 1980. Jerry served as the Assistant to the Secretary, Inspector General, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Institutions and retired after 35 years of service as the Assistant Secretary of Institutions. As a talented artist, Jerry could be found painting, enjoying photography, making pottery, and designing jewelry in his studio at Railroad Square.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Linda Karol Vaughan.
Jerry is survived by his son, Jeremy Vaughan; daughter in law Scotti Pelham Vaughan; grandson Jerrett Beau Vaughan, all of Tallahassee and sister Joann Pitts of Pace. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Cathie Todd of Lenexa, Kansas along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Timberlane Road with a Celebration of Life beginning at 10:30. Interment will follow in MeadowWood Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019