Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest P.B. Church
Crawfordville, FL
Inurnment
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Jerry Miah Harvey Obituary
Jerry Miah Harvey

Upland, CA - Jerry Miah Harvey, 76, of Upland, CA passed there on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, (TOMORROW) April 6, at Pilgrim Rest P.B. Church, Crawfordville, FL. Inurnment will be 12 noon Monday, April 8, in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Born in Wakulla County, he graduated from Shadeville High, Florida A&M and DePaul universities. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam-era veteran. Survivors include his sons, Jeremy and Jonathan (Shelice) Harvey; granddaughters, Jada and Jhana Harvey; brothers, Amos (Vera), David (Gloria) and Elijah (Bettina) Harvey, Jr.; sisters, Christine and Marilyn Harvey and Rosaphine Ford; sister-in-law, Mary Harvey; aunt, Alberta Harvey; god brother, Elder John Feagin, Sr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Elijah Sr. and Flossie Rosier Harvey and siblings, Alphonso Harvey and Brendolyn Bruton.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 5, 2019
