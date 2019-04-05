|
Jerry Miah Harvey
Upland, CA - Jerry Miah Harvey, 76, of Upland, CA passed there on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, (TOMORROW) April 6, at Pilgrim Rest P.B. Church, Crawfordville, FL. Inurnment will be 12 noon Monday, April 8, in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Born in Wakulla County, he graduated from Shadeville High, Florida A&M and DePaul universities. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam-era veteran. Survivors include his sons, Jeremy and Jonathan (Shelice) Harvey; granddaughters, Jada and Jhana Harvey; brothers, Amos (Vera), David (Gloria) and Elijah (Bettina) Harvey, Jr.; sisters, Christine and Marilyn Harvey and Rosaphine Ford; sister-in-law, Mary Harvey; aunt, Alberta Harvey; god brother, Elder John Feagin, Sr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Elijah Sr. and Flossie Rosier Harvey and siblings, Alphonso Harvey and Brendolyn Bruton.
