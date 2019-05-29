Resources
Tallahassee - Jesse Conan Crawford, 43, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Tallahassee, Florida. Born in 1976 in Stuart, Florida, he is the son of Kenith Crawford of Tallahassee and Tracee Newsome of Jensen Beach, Florida, and the brother of Erin Crawford and Sean Froehling. He attended Martin County High School, Indian River College, the University of Mississippi, Tallahassee Community College, and the Rudd Center for Professional Wine Studies at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa Valley, California. Jesse was a certified wine professional, credentialed by the Court of Master Sommeliers, and a consultant in the food and beverage industry in Florida. He loved his children, haute cuisine and the culinary arts. He is survived by his parents, brothers, and his three children; Sophie, Roman and Forrest. The family will hold private services.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 29, 2019
