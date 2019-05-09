Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Jesse Lee Kelly Obituary
Jesse Lee Kelly

Tallahassee, FL - Jesse Lee Kelly, 87, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, with burial in Barrow Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mr. Kelly had been a concrete truck driver (Florida Rock & Florida Mines). He was an avid golfer and a deacon at Pilgrim Rest. Jesse's love will live on in the hearts of wife, Mattie Barnes Kelly; children, Kenneth, Jesse Jr. & Jesse Kelly III, Jeffery Washington, Clyde Miller, Dorothy (Ernest) Thomas, and Jessica Kelly; brothers, Obidiah, Sinclair, Buddy (Rosemary) and George Rhodes; adopted sister, Loreatha Sampson; grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 9, 2019
