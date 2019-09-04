|
|
Jesse Paul McMichael
Quincy - Jesse Paul McMichael, 90, of Quincy, FL, passed away on September 2, 2019 at Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, FL. He was the devoted husband of Annie Mae McMichael with whom he shared over 62 years of marriage.
Jesse was born on November 8, 1928, to John Perry and Abbigail McMichael in Waynesboro, MS. As a young boy, Jesse overcame a valiant struggle with polio and persevered to graduate from high school and go on to attend Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, MS where he studied watchmaking and repair. It was his work as a watchmaker that brought him to Quincy where he met and married Annie Mae (Howell) McMichael on May 25, 1957. Jesse also spent ten years as a communications officer with the Florida Highway Patrol while he continued his watch repair business from home. Before his retirement, Jesse enjoyed mentoring other professional watchmakers, collectors and enthusiast of horology (watchmaking). He was a longtime member of Big Bend Timekeepers and was honored by the organization upon his retirement in January of 2018.
Jesse is predeceased by his parents, five brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his wife, Annie Mae; sisters Thelma Jordan and O'Mera Dail; his children Paul H. McMichael, Mary D. McMichael; and his grandchildren Mary Katherine (Charles) Priest, John Paul McMichael; and many nieces and nephews. Jesse will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church, 1001 W. Washington St., Quincy, FL, with a Memorial Service at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Jesse P. McMichael to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson St., Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019