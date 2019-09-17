Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pisgah AME Church
Fairbanks Ferry Road.
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Tallahassee, FL - Jesse Wilson, Sr., 69, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, at Mt. Pisgah AME Church, Fairbanks Ferry Road. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Godby High graduate, Mr. Wilson was a U.S. Army veteran and retired accountant for the Florida Dept. of Agriculture. He was an avid fisherman and loved playing his guitar. Survivors include his sons: Jesse "JJ" (Alicia) Wilson, Jr. and Quentin Wilson; daughter, Jasmin Wilson; two grandchildren: Jesse III and Jacob Wilson; brother, Columbus Wilson; sisters: Helen (JW) Mitchell, Catherine Johnson, Hattie Landers and Mary Harris; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019
