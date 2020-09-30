1/1
Jessie Henderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie Henderson

Tallahassee - Jessie Bernard Henderson, 57, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, following a long illness. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 2nd at Collins Funeral Home, 1234 Pine St NW, Edison, GA 39846 from 5-7 pm with a graveside service on October 3rd at 11:00 am at Parksville Cemetery, 2745 Hill Farm Road, Arlington, GA 39813. Jessie was a graduate of Calhoun County High School, Edison, GA, and a 1988 graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. Jessie retired from the State of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Jessie is survived by his son, JaRod Malik Henderson, brothers Charles Henderson and Dennis Henderson (Carla), adoring and committed companion Bonnie Ruth Collins, and a host of loving relatives and friends. Jessie was preceded in death by his father and mother, Jessie James Henderson and Bettye Ann Henderson. Collins Funeral Home (229) 835-2422 is assisting the Henderson family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parksville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
1234 Pine St
Edison, GA 39846
(229) 835-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved