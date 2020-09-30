Jessie Henderson



Tallahassee - Jessie Bernard Henderson, 57, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, following a long illness. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 2nd at Collins Funeral Home, 1234 Pine St NW, Edison, GA 39846 from 5-7 pm with a graveside service on October 3rd at 11:00 am at Parksville Cemetery, 2745 Hill Farm Road, Arlington, GA 39813. Jessie was a graduate of Calhoun County High School, Edison, GA, and a 1988 graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. Jessie retired from the State of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Jessie is survived by his son, JaRod Malik Henderson, brothers Charles Henderson and Dennis Henderson (Carla), adoring and committed companion Bonnie Ruth Collins, and a host of loving relatives and friends. Jessie was preceded in death by his father and mother, Jessie James Henderson and Bettye Ann Henderson. Collins Funeral Home (229) 835-2422 is assisting the Henderson family.









