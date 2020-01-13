|
Jessie Lovano-Kerr passed away December 18, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. Jessie was a world-renowned art educator. She received an Associate Degree in Fine Arts at the Cleveland Institute of Art. She then went on to get her Bachelor and Master Degrees from Ohio State University, and her Ph.D. in Studio Art and Art Education from the University of Oregon. She began her professional career at Indiana University, Bloomington in the Art Education Department, within the School of Education. She was particularly interested in integrating technology and intercultural education in the training of art educators. She was also active in faculty governance while at IU, serving on the Faculty Council and promoting women's studies.
In 1982 Jessie accepted a position in the Art Education Department at FSU, while husband Sandy enrolled in the graduate program in Psychology. While at FSU, she added further to her academic accomplishments and developed a reputation for outstanding teaching and mentoring. She won numerous awards and served tirelessly on multiple boards and committees, promoting art education. Including the Getty Education Institute, a part of the Getty Museum in Los Angeles. Her devotion to art and art education is exemplified by the Jessie Lovano-Kerr and Donald R. Kerr Graduate Scholarship in Art Education, that she and Sandy funded in the College of Fine Arts.
A truly remarkable woman, Jessie was an accomplished and passionate artist in her own right. Her photography has been displayed in several galleries and exhibitions in Tallahassee. Kind, thoughtful, warm, generous and compassionate, she formed a multitude of strong and enduring relationships with family, friends, students and colleagues. All the while maintaining a loving relationship of over forty years, with her husband Sandy, which was a joy to witness. Jessie was an enthusiastic traveler, an avid supporter of cultural events and community groups, who loved to entertain guests in her beautiful home. Those of us fortunate to have had the opportunity to participate in Jessie's life experienced a wonderful gift. She contributed to and touched the lives of many. Jessie will be missed greatly.
Jessie is survived by her daughter, Linda; son in law, Dan and grandchildren, Ethan and Sam of Sanbornton, NH. She is also survived by siblings: Jo, Sam, Carmen, Tom, Basil, their spouses, as well as numerous nieces and nephews too numerous to list, from Cleveland Ohio.
A Memorial Service held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 2:00PM. The service will take place at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Rd, Tallahassee, FL.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Jessie Lovano-Kerr and Donald R. Kerr Art Education Graduate Student Fund are appreciated and may be sent to the FSU Foundation, 325 W. College Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301.
