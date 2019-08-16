|
Jewel Ervin Howard
Tallahassee - Jewel Clanton Ervin Howard, 92, passed away peacefully at Tapestry Senior Living on August 12, 2019. She was born in Hahira, Ga to Leland and Hattie Clanton on October 3, 1926. Jewel attended Twin Oaks School and Cook County High School in Adel, GA. After relocating to Tallahassee at the age of 16, she met her husband Thomas Mabry Ervin with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Jewel and Mabe were avid gardeners, lovers of travel and endeared leaders of the Ervin Clan. They were dedicated and active members of East Hill Baptist Church. Jewel extended her philanthropy to the Tallahassee Garden Club and the Tallahassee Lioness Club. Her faith and friendships were exemplary and left a lasting footprint for others to follow.
Following the death of Mabe Ervin, Jewel enjoyed 15 years of companionship with second husband Ed Howard. Their shared love of adventure from the beaches of Florida to the mountains of Alaska and beyond provided much joy. Bird watching, college football and church socials were high on their list of priorities, remaining young at heart even as they declined physically.
Jewel was known widely as a gracious and kind woman with a quick wit. Her children and friends swarmed when she entered the kitchen and her table was always full of generous servings of love. Her willingness to embrace neighbors and strangers alike made her home a place of comfort and congregation for Holidays and special occasions. Jewel was never happier than when her family was close.
Jewel was preceded in death by her husbands, Mabe Ervin and Ed Howard; parents R. Leland and Hattie Clanton; sons Tom Ervin, Jr., Bill Ervin, daughter Cindy Aaron; four siblings Louise Wilkerson, Leland Clanton, Jr. Leroy Clanton, Arvell Hall; great-grandson Pace Taylor. She is survived by her children John F. Ervin (Colleen) of Orlando, Jim Ervin of Tallahassee; daughter-in-law Helen Ervin of Tallahassee; son-in-law Wayne Arron of Tallahassee; step-daughters Debbie Weldon (Billy) of Tallahassee, Nancy Barbarotto of Naples; sister-in-law Jeanette Clanton of Hahira, GA; sixteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and longtime friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM with funeral service at 11:00 AM at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel, 200 John Knox Rd Tallahassee. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery, 800 West Piedmont Dr. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice (www.BigBendHospice.org 850-878-5310). Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019