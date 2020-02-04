|
Jim Heberle
Tallahassee - Jim Heberle, 62, passed away at Big Bend Hospice on February 1, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL.
He graduated from Cathedral Prep and Gannon University in Erie, PA. Jim was born in Erie, PA on December 4, 1957 to Doris and John Heberle.
Jim and Jessica just celebrated 30 years of marriage in November. After 30 years of marriage he still opened doors for her and most importantly let her have control of the TV remote. He was so passionate about his family, running, fishing, music and classic cars. Jim was so thoughtful and kind and would lend a hand to anyone who needed it. We will miss Jim and his "flowery" language he used when doing home improvements. We loved him so much.
Jim is preceded in death by his father, John Heberle; brother, Mike Heberle; and sister, Patty Gray. He is survived by his wife Jessica Heberle, son Joseph Heberle, mom Doris Heberle, brother Tom Heberle and his wife Karen Heberle and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 @ Cully's Meadowood Funeral Home & Memorial Park @ 700 Timberlane Rd with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Leon County Humane Society 413 Timberlane Rd Tallahassee, FL 32312.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020