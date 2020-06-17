Jimmie Lee Wilson Jr.
Jimmie Lee Wilson, Jr.

Crawfordville - Jimmie Lee Wilson, Jr., 64, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence in Crawfordville, FL. Memorial Services (drive-through) will be held 9:00 AM (EST), Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his residence in Crawfordville, FL. There will be no visitation.

He is survived by his sons: Briceton Wilson, Darrion Wilson and Brent Wilson; daughter: Tarmara Wilson; father: Jimmie Lee Wilson, Sr.; mother: Elrea Wilson; brothers: Johnny M. McCray , Jay Anthony Wilson and Steven M. McCray; sisters: Beverly Jenkins and Christy Copeland, along with a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.

Services Entrusted to:

Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700

www.reedhallmortuary.com




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 W Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
(850) 627-5700
