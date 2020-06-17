Jimmie Lee Wilson, Jr.Crawfordville - Jimmie Lee Wilson, Jr., 64, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence in Crawfordville, FL. Memorial Services (drive-through) will be held 9:00 AM (EST), Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his residence in Crawfordville, FL. There will be no visitation.He is survived by his sons: Briceton Wilson, Darrion Wilson and Brent Wilson; daughter: Tarmara Wilson; father: Jimmie Lee Wilson, Sr.; mother: Elrea Wilson; brothers: Johnny M. McCray , Jay Anthony Wilson and Steven M. McCray; sisters: Beverly Jenkins and Christy Copeland, along with a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.Services Entrusted to:Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700