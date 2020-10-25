Jimmie Roy Callaway, Jr.
Tallahassee - Jimmie Roy Callaway, Jr. passed away on October 24, 2020. He was born in Tallahassee, Florida on July 16, 1935 to the late Mildred and Jimmie Roy Callaway, Sr.
After graduating from Florida High School, Jimmie served his country and his community alike as a member of the United States Air Force and the Tallahassee Fire Department, followed by a lengthy career with the Florida Highway Patrol. However, it wasn't until he became Florida State University's Football Equipment Manager under Coach Bobby Bowden that Jimmie found his true calling. Serving in that role for over 25 years gave him countless opportunities to help young athletes develop not only their athletic skills, but their own character and calling. He believed in hard work, honesty, and faith and he proudly watched many of those young men grow into productive and caring citizens - both on and off the football field.
Jimmie began his spiritual journey as a member of the Cradle Roll Department at First Baptist Church, where he later became a deacon. Jimmie, his wife, and his family celebrated their faith with gospel music programs which drew countless senior adults into their home for praise and worship.
Jimmie is survived by his loving wife, Donna Callaway; daughters Connie O'Brien (Brett) and Leanne Griffin (Terry); grandsons Cody Nevels and Hayes Griffin; brother Antone Huber Callaway (Joye). He was preceded in death by siblings Betty Wester and George Callaway.
The family will receive guests for a visitation at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by funeral services at 12:00 PM. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery. The service will be available to watch via livestream at the scheduled time at www.bevisfh.com/obituaries/Jimmie-Callaway/
under the "Photos & Videos" tab on his page. Out of an abundance of caution and a desire to protect all guests, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed when possible.
Those who wish to make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are asked to donate to a charity of their choice
.
Rocky Bevis and Breanna Green are assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
)