Jimmy Denson
Midway - Mr. Jimmy Denson, 71, departed this life on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Midway, FL. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Martha Denson; three sons, Jimmy Denson, Jr. (Kelly), Jacksonville, FL, Reginald Denson (Cathy), Midway, FL, Michael Denson (Tamish), Tallahassee, FL; two daughters, Clorissa Denson, Tallahassee, FL, Shironda Wilson (George), Quincy, FL; 20 grands; a host of great grands. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2 PM - 7 PM, at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Miracle Temple, Mt. Pleasant, FL with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the DENSON family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019