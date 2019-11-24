|
Jimmy Franklin Rowan
Sycamore - Jimmy Franklin Rowan, 86, Sycamore, Florida, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Bryant Franklin and Mabel Barr Rowan of Sycamore.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Emily Clark Rowan, Sycamore, son, Jim (Laurie) Rowan of Sanford, FL and daughter, Kim (Ken) Vargas of Fleming Island, FL. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Marilyn (Tom) Downey of Ft. Walton Bch, FL, sister-in-law/cousin, Carol Jean Crawford of Marianna, FL, along with extended family and treasured friends.
He graduated from Greensboro High School and served in the US Army during the Korean War. In 1955 he began his working career in commercial finance, rising from Sales to Vice President at his retirement in 1996. He and Emily returned to Sycamore, built a home on the family land, and enjoyed sharing 23 years of country living. We who love him are grateful for years God shared him with us.
A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Sycamore United Methodist Church at 11:00am (EST). Family will visit with friends following the service in the Church's CLC Building.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to or to Covenant Care Hospice, Tallahassee, FL.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019