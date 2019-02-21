|
|
Jimmy L. McAllister
Tallahassee - Jimmy Lee McAllister, 70, transitioned Mon. Feb. 11 in Pahokee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Feb. 23 at St. John MB Church with burial Mon. Feb. 25 at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Mr. McAllister will rest in the mortuary from 3-7pm Fri. Feb. 22 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. Cherishing his precious memories are: his wife: Ruth Ann McAllister; children: Jimmy Lee McAllister, Jr., Charlie Gene McAllister, Samuel Belim, Tonia M. McAllister; step- children: John W. Williams, Joe Lee Young, Angeline (J.C.) Folston, Dorothy Johnson, Brenda Hancox; siblings:Earnest G. (Pasty) McAllister, Mamie Ingram, Doris Montgomery,Mary (Gary) White, Lynette (Don) Parrish, Shirley Proctor, Mendel Sweeting, Quida (Kim) Anderson, Amelia Jones; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other adoring relatives and many friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019