Jimmy Lee "Jimbo" BarberMt. Pleasant - On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Jimmy Lee "Jimbo" Barber, loving husband, passed away at age 70.Jimbo was born on July 18, 1950 in Camilla, Georgia but grew up in Mt. Pleasant and lived in Gadsden County for most of his life. He graduated from Chattahoochee High School and served two tours in Vietnam with the United States Air Force.In addition to his passion for hunting and fishing, Jimbo was a die-hard Florida Gators fan and a devoted family man who cherished his loved ones, including his little dog Mini.Jimbo was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Mildred Barber, two sisters Glenda Faircloth and Lisa Hires, and one brother Dennis Barber.He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jackie, his sister Deondra Loehner (Wayne) and brother Steve Barber, both of Greensboro, a special niece Danielle Phudvah, and several other nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, on Friday, August 21, at 11AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice.