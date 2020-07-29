1/1
Jimmy Lee "Jimbo" Barber
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy Lee "Jimbo" Barber

Mt. Pleasant - On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Jimmy Lee "Jimbo" Barber, loving husband, passed away at age 70.

Jimbo was born on July 18, 1950 in Camilla, Georgia but grew up in Mt. Pleasant and lived in Gadsden County for most of his life. He graduated from Chattahoochee High School and served two tours in Vietnam with the United States Air Force.

In addition to his passion for hunting and fishing, Jimbo was a die-hard Florida Gators fan and a devoted family man who cherished his loved ones, including his little dog Mini.

Jimbo was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Mildred Barber, two sisters Glenda Faircloth and Lisa Hires, and one brother Dennis Barber.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jackie, his sister Deondra Loehner (Wayne) and brother Steve Barber, both of Greensboro, a special niece Danielle Phudvah, and several other nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, on Friday, August 21, at 11AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lifesong Funerals & Cremations
20 S. Duval St
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lifesong Funerals & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved