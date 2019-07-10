|
|
Jimmy Mills
Quincy - Jimmy Lamar Mills, 64, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. The Memorial service will be Friday, July 19, 11:00 AM at Corinth Baptist Church in Hosford.
Jimmy was a Roofer, who loved his hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors. Family has a special Thanks to Peggy Mason, Terry Joyner and friends.
He leaves behind two brothers; Jerry and Ricky Mills, two sisters; Linda Heidenreich (Donald) and Vickie Proctor. He was preceded in death by his parents; Odis and Margaret Mills.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the , 2619 Centenial Blvd. Suite 101, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 10, 2019