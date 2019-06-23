|
|
Jinnie Lew Abney Batts
Monticello - Jinnie Lew Abney Batts, age 79 entered into rest June 15, 2019 at her home. She was a longtime resident of Quincy, having moved to Tallahassee in 1989 and then to Monticello in 2000. Jinnie was retired from the Gadsden County School Board and was the Co-owner of Peddlers Market Place in Monticello. She was a founding member of Thomas Memorial Baptist Church. Jinnie was a member of the War & Reconstruction Krewe of Springtime Tallahassee. Survivors include her husband, Dave Batts of Monticello; sons Ronnie Maxwell of Tallahassee, Roger Maxwell and wife Rhonda of Tallahassee; daughters Robbie Bishop and husband Benny of Tallahassee, Maggie Granger of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren Travis, Danielle, Kyle, Tyler, Amber, David, Bradley; six great-grandchildren Audrina, Kayne, Rylee, Jackson, Dylan, Cayden; brother James Abney and wife Linda of Abbeville, AL. The family will receive friends Friday, June 28th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29th at Bevis Funeral Home. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 23, 2019