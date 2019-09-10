Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Paul's United Methodist Church
1700 N. Meridian Road
Tallahassee, FL
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Jo Ann H. O'Keefe


1938 - 2019
Jo Ann H. O'Keefe Obituary
Jo Ann H. O'Keefe

Tallahassee - Jo Ann H. O'Keefe age 81, of Tallahassee, passed away September 9, 2019, at Margaret Z. Dozier House at Big Bend Hospice.

Jo Ann was born on August 24, 1938, in Homerville, GA, to Lawrence H. Hinson and Wilma Smith Hinson. She was a 1956 graduate of Clinch County High School and then attended Nursing School at Emory University. She was a Registered Nurse and employed in various nursing positions in both Georgia and Florida. She was a member of Saint Paul's United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Ed Wynn Sunday School Class.

Jo Ann delighted in growing flowers and attracting birds to her yard. Through her love for the Lord, she demonstrated friendship, kindness and love to all. Her sweet and gentle spirit will be missed by her family, friends and all who have ever made her acquaintance.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Charles T. O'Keefe of Tallahassee and two sons, Charles Joseph O'Keefe and Daniel Lawrence O'Keefe both of Tallahassee. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Harmon Hinson and sister, Carolyn Hinson Wilson.

The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until 11:00AM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, 1700 N. Meridian Road in Tallahassee, with the funeral service following at 11:00AM. Interment will be at MeadowWood Memorial Park.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the O'Keefe family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019
