|
|
Jo Ann L. Reed
Tallahassee - Jo Ann Lodman Reed, 72, died Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11 AM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery.
Viewing will be Friday May 1, 2020 from 11 AM to 6 PM at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.
Survivors include two brothers, Martin C. Lodman Jr. (Jessie) and Roy Lee Lodman Sr. (Cathy); four sisters, Annie L. Smith (Gabe), Vernetta Mathis (James), Carolyn Davis and Daisey Hayes (Willie); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020