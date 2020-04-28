Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann L. Reed


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann L. Reed Obituary
Jo Ann L. Reed

Tallahassee - Jo Ann Lodman Reed, 72, died Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Graveside service will be 11 AM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery.

Viewing will be Friday May 1, 2020 from 11 AM to 6 PM at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.

Survivors include two brothers, Martin C. Lodman Jr. (Jessie) and Roy Lee Lodman Sr. (Cathy); four sisters, Annie L. Smith (Gabe), Vernetta Mathis (James), Carolyn Davis and Daisey Hayes (Willie); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -