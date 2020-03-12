Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Beard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Beard


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Beard Obituary
Joan Beard, 88, died at home Sunday, March 8, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born in Sonoraville, GA on June 7, 1931 and resided in Tallahassee for over sixty years.



She is survived by her devoted husband, Jacob Gordon Beard; their three daughters, Joni (Doug) Hall, Jenny Jones and Janet (Don) Hockman; as well as seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.



Joan graduated from Berry College in Rome, GA. She taught mathematics at Griffin Middle School in Tallahassee for sixteen years.



A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL. For the full obituary please visit www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -