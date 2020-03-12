|
Joan Beard, 88, died at home Sunday, March 8, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born in Sonoraville, GA on June 7, 1931 and resided in Tallahassee for over sixty years.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Jacob Gordon Beard; their three daughters, Joni (Doug) Hall, Jenny Jones and Janet (Don) Hockman; as well as seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Joan graduated from Berry College in Rome, GA. She taught mathematics at Griffin Middle School in Tallahassee for sixteen years.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL. For the full obituary please visit www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020