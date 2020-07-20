Joan Scoggins, age 90, of Cairo, Georgia passed away at home, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Joan was born on October 9, 1929, in Jesup, GA, to the late Roger William Montgomery and Mary Aveline Martin Montgomery. On April 4, 1953, she married Hubert Lee Scoggins, who preceded her in death on January 30, 1994. She was a registered nurse that worked over the years at Archbold Memorial Hospital and Grady General Hospital. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In addition to her parents, and husband Joan was preceded in death by her son Wade M. Scoggins; brothers Macon Montgomery, Bill Montgomery and Charles Montgomery; sisters Thelma Johnson, and June Blackwell. She is survived by her son Jonathan L. Scoggins (Cindy) of El Paso, TX; daughters Patricia S. Rogers and her husband ( Jack ) of Dahlonega, GA, Paula Scoggins (Mike Jones) of Jefferson County, FL, Penelope S. Roland (Charles) of Cairo, GA and Melanie S. Watts (DeWayne Mason) of Cairo, GA; grandchildren, Dr. Michael O. Holt (Miranda Edmonds) of Lakeland, GA; Jason Roland (Misty) of Valdosta, GA; Jermey Roland (Carol) of Quincy, FL; Paul E. Rogers (Nariman Rizk) of Alexandria, VA; Allison W. Smith (Brad Smith) of Houston TX, Dr. Rachel D. Rogers of Atlanta, GA; Christopher Scoggins, San Antonio, TX and Joshua Scoggins, of San Antonio, TX; great grandchildren Helen and Henry Edmonds, Chaz and Jillian Roland, Cody Roland, Albert Rogers, and Bailey Smith. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Thomasville and Special Caregiver Ruthie Leaks.
I will try in this brief remembrance to find the words to describe the influence our mother has on our lives. Our mother taught us all that we needed to know and do to become successful in our lives. She loved us and manifested that love through her constant teaching and direction. Now that we are grown and have raised children of our own, we are beginning to realize just how much work, love and care this raising of six very different children required.
Washington Irving once wrote; "A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials, heavy and sudden, fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends who rejoice with us in our sunshine, desert us when troubles thicken around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts." This describes our mom. She kept a constant watch over us, and when dad was stationed overseas she kept watch for him too. She read to us and invited in the neighborhood kids to listen. Through those pleasurable hours spent with Little Women, Little Men, Charlotte's Web, Mrs. Wiggs of the Cabbage Patch and many more she taught and we learned life's gentle and harsh lessons. Our mother continued to read and listen to children read in the third grade classrooms of Cairo, Georgia long after we were reading to our own children. Our Mom set the example for all that she wished to see in her children, for she believed that children could not learn proper behavior when a poor example was placed before them. As we say goodbye to our beloved mother, we will continue to strive harder to live up to her expectations.
Due to restrictions on gatherings associated with COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Scoggins' memory to: Miss Kitty Feline Sanctuary, 425 Covington Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family at: www.clarkfuneral.com/condolences/