Born to John and Jennie Prysby on July 1, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA. Mrs. Walker was raised in Philadelphia and Perry, FL.
She will be remembered as a loving mother and doting Grandmama who loved to bake her family's birthday cakes from scratch and love to teach her grandchildren, as soon as they could stand on the step stool, how to make cookies, waffles, pancakes, pies and cakes from scratch.
Mrs. Walker was predeceased by her parents; husband, John Rawls Walker; daughter, Wynnette Walker Werkheiser; and her sister, Alice Prysby Tidwell.
She is survived by her sons, John (Darlene) - Havana; Charles (Lynn) - Tallahassee; and daughter, Sherry Boyette (Sonny) - Lakeland; grandchildren, John Thomas Walker (Candice); Patrick and Matthew Walker; Brian Rhoney (Christi); Angela Werkheiser Daudt (Steven); Gina Werkheiser and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, Florida with the celebration of her life beginning at 3pm.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020