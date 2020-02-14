Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Prysby Walker


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Prysby Walker Obituary
Born to John and Jennie Prysby on July 1, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA. Mrs. Walker was raised in Philadelphia and Perry, FL.

She will be remembered as a loving mother and doting Grandmama who loved to bake her family's birthday cakes from scratch and love to teach her grandchildren, as soon as they could stand on the step stool, how to make cookies, waffles, pancakes, pies and cakes from scratch.

Mrs. Walker was predeceased by her parents; husband, John Rawls Walker; daughter, Wynnette Walker Werkheiser; and her sister, Alice Prysby Tidwell.

She is survived by her sons, John (Darlene) - Havana; Charles (Lynn) - Tallahassee; and daughter, Sherry Boyette (Sonny) - Lakeland; grandchildren, John Thomas Walker (Candice); Patrick and Matthew Walker; Brian Rhoney (Christi); Angela Werkheiser Daudt (Steven); Gina Werkheiser and 5 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, Florida with the celebration of her life beginning at 3pm.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -