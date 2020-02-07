|
JoAnn Harrington Overly
Monticello - JoAnn Harrington Overly, 63 of Monticello, passed away Wednesday evening, February 5, 2010 at Margaret Dozier Hospice House at Big Bend Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM, Sunday, February 9th at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road in Tallahassee. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 11th at Freedom Church, 2801 Thomasville Road in Tallahassee. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery and a reception for family and friends will be held at the church following the burial.
A native of Quincy and a longtime resident of Tallahassee, JoAnn moved to Miami for several years before returning to Tallahassee in 1986. A talented floral designer she worked for several years with both Busy Bee and Artistic Florist. She owned "Sweet Pickens" Gift Shop in Monticello and was active in Mignonette Garden Circle in Monticello.
She is survived by her daughter, Chelsea Carvallo of Largo; her mother, Jackie Andris of Monticello; her sister, Joan Keim of Tallahassee; three granddaughter, Isabel, Edna and Alanna Carvallo; and her niece, Nicole Steinmetz (Kyle) of Tallahassee.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Overly; her fathers, Howard Harrington and Steve Andris; her in-laws, Carl and Martha Overly; and her sister-in-law, Anne Overly Kynoch.
Kelly Barber and Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee (www.bevisfh.com of 850/385-2193) are assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020