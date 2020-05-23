|
JoAnn Jordan Forehand
Tallahassee - JoAnn Jordan Forehand, 77, of Tallahassee, Florida, was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 22, 2020.
The only child of Robert and Josephine McCaulie Jordan, she was born in Jacksonville, Florida on December 25, 1942. She retired from the State of Florida, was a faithful and active member at Christian Life Fellowship and was very family and church oriented.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Cary C. Forehand; children, Jon Forehand (wife, Christine), Jason Forehand (wife, Amy) and Paula Forehand; grandchildren, Chason Forehand (wife, Daphne), David Forehand, Jordan Forehand, Caleb Forehand (wife, Bonnie), Ashleigh Forehand and Hannah Forehand.
Visitation is from 1:00 until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Christian Life Fellowship. Due to the ongoing Covid guidelines, the funeral service will be private. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 23 to May 26, 2020