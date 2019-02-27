|
JoAnn Myers
Tallahassee - JoAnn Myers, 75, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at her home in Tallahassee. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joe S. Myers.
The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road, with a Trisagion following at 7:00 o'clock. The funeral service will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, March 1st at the Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church, with interment following at Roselawn Cemetery. The traditional Makaria Meal will be held at the church parish hall following interment. Gifts in memory of Mrs. Myers may be made to Covenant Care Hospice, 1921 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308; or to Leon County Sheriff's Office Community Relations Fund (JoAnn Myers on memo line), 2825 Municipal Way, Tallahassee, FL 32304.
JoAnn was born on the Isle of Patmos, Greece and came to the United States at the age of 4. She was a longtime resident of Tallahassee and was a 1961 graduate of Leon High School. Her parents, Nick and Irene Michell, were among the founding members of the Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church, where her father served as one of the original cantors. JoAnn served as choir director for over 35 years. She chaired the gyro booth at the Greek Food Festival from 1983 until the mid-1990's, when her two children Chris and Koulla took over. She began her career at the Leon County Sheriff's Office in 1982 and continued working until her passing; making her the longest serving civilian employee at the LCSO.
Other survivors include her daughter, Koulla Myers Butler (Jeff); son, Chris Myers (Ginny Bradley) all of Tallahassee; two granddaughters, Melina Butler and Meghan Kirkley; one great-grandson, Tucker; two sisters, Koulla Mitchell of New Port Richey and Susie Duncan of Boca Raton; and two brothers, Mike Michell and Jimmy Mitchell (Dolores) all of Tallahassee.
"May her memory be eternal."
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) are assisting the Myers family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019