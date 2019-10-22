|
JoAnn von Berner
JoAnn von Berner passed away at Consulate Health Care lovingly attended by her family on October 12th, 2019.
JoAnn was born in 1943 in Great Bridge, Virginia to parents Robert and Ada Marslender. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph von Berner. She is survived by her children Michael Lambert (Chawn) of Williamsburg, Virginia; Ken Lambert (Teri) of Tallahassee; Robert Lambert (Suzi) of Lakeland; her sister Peggy Caruso of Charlottesville, Virgina; her brother, Robert Marslender of Atlanta; and her grandchildren Kurt, Kent, Kate, Ryan and Connor Lambert and numerous nieces and nephews.
Throughout her career she worked in a variety of industries, but probably most loved her time in Tupperware sales and as a volunteer helping children learn to read.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 27th at St Stephen Lutheran Church in Tallahassee. Contributions in memory of JoAnn may be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019