Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Berner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Von Berner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Von Berner Obituary
JoAnn von Berner

JoAnn von Berner passed away at Consulate Health Care lovingly attended by her family on October 12th, 2019.

JoAnn was born in 1943 in Great Bridge, Virginia to parents Robert and Ada Marslender. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph von Berner. She is survived by her children Michael Lambert (Chawn) of Williamsburg, Virginia; Ken Lambert (Teri) of Tallahassee; Robert Lambert (Suzi) of Lakeland; her sister Peggy Caruso of Charlottesville, Virgina; her brother, Robert Marslender of Atlanta; and her grandchildren Kurt, Kent, Kate, Ryan and Connor Lambert and numerous nieces and nephews.

Throughout her career she worked in a variety of industries, but probably most loved her time in Tupperware sales and as a volunteer helping children learn to read.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 27th at St Stephen Lutheran Church in Tallahassee. Contributions in memory of JoAnn may be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now