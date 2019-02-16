|
|
JoAnn Walker
Tallahassee - On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, JoAnn Walker, teacher, mother, sister, and friend passed away at the age of 81 years. JoAnn will be forever remembered by family and thousands of adoring students as a caring, dedicated and inspiring educator. A recipient of numerous teaching awards throughout her career, JoAnn was a student favorite at Gilchrist Elementary for three decades.
Born on March 3, 1937 to parents Delma Bowman Grout and Nicholas D Grout of Westlake, Lousiana, JoAnn earned her education degree from McNeese State College in 1959. A love of children immediately led her to the classroom. She moved to Tallahassee in 1972 with her husband and son.
In the post-Nixon years, JoAnn became influential in state politics on educational issues. She rose to prominence as a Florida State Republican Committeewomen and was elected as a National Delegate for two presidential conventions. Her wit and influence were instrumental in helping to draft and later nominate future President of the United States Ronald Reagan.
A skilled writer and storyteller, JoAnn delighted students with fables and tales from her small town upbringing. Teaching and serving others was the passion of her life. She retired from teaching in 2002. In later years, JoAnn maintained correspondence with past students and took great pride in their many accomplishments and achievements.
JoAnn is survived by her son Tommy Walker of Grand Rapids, Michigan; two sisters Nickie Grout Brewer of Westlake, La.; Gretchel Grout Ieyoub and husband Kalil of Lake Charles, La.
A celebration of JoAnn's life will be held in her hometown of Westlake La. at a time to be determined. The family requests that in leu of flowers, donations be made to Alzheimer's research at in her name. We invite family, friends and past students to sign and share on JoAnn's online guest book located at lifesongfunerals.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 16, 2019