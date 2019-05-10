|
|
JoAnna Conte
Tampa - JoAnna Conte was born April 6, 1942, in Tampa, Florida and died March 26, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis and cancer. Jo, as most of her friends and family knew her, grew up in Tampa, graduating from Hillsborough High School. She earned a bachelor's degree at Stetson University in Deland, Florida, and a Master's degree in Mathematics at The Florida State University.
Jo initially taught mathematics at a small college in Lake Wales, Florida; then returned to Tallahassee for the rest of her life, working in the Florida Department of Education in the Equal Educational Opportunity Division. She established a coterie of close life-long friends in the Department of Education. Jo was noted for her keen analytical abilities, her quick wit, and her sharp tongue. Little got past Jo and she did not hesitate to set the record straight when she felt that was needed.
Jo was an avid life-long Democrat and a strong advocate for Women's rights. For years, she was an active member of the American Association of University Women, and the National Organization of Women. She was also known for long and hard work for various philanthropic activities such as the local "Clothes Closet" in Tallahassee. Other interests were women's sports. She was an enthusiastic fan of FSU's lady Noles Basketball team. She and her good friend Nancy Benda, season ticket holders, were in the stands cheering them on as long as they were able!
Preceding Jo in death were her beloved parents, Joe S Conte, Sr., and Mary (Militello) Conte, of Tampa Florida. Surviving Jo is her only sibling, Dr. Joe S. Conte, Jr and his wife Mary Alexander-Conte of West Lafayette, Indiana. Also surviving is her adored Basenji, Queen, who has become a beloved member of one of her caretaker's family. At Jo's request, there will be no services. If you wish to make a gift in Jo's honor, please do so to your favorite institution of higher education.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 10, 2019