Lifesong Funerals & Cremations
20 S. Duval St
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-1111
Joanne Cain


1929 - 2019
Joanne Cain Obituary
Joanne Cain

Tallahassee - Joanne Kathryn Cain passed away on April 19, 2019, just days after her 90th birthday. She was the daughter of Wallace and Violet Parke and grew up in Kirkland and DeKalb, Illinois. Her husband of 53 years, Kenneth Cain, Sr. predeceased her in 2004.

She is survived by her five children: Kenneth, Jr. (Eliza), Gary (Cheryl), Richard, Doug and Kathy Drake (Dan).

The Cains moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1956 to escape the winters of Illinois and resided in Fort Lauderdale for 44 years. In 2000, Ken & Jo moved to Fernandina Beach to be closer to family and then Jo came to Tallahassee in 2016. She was a devoted wife, mother and follower of Jesus Christ. Seamstress, volunteer, camper, hiker, tennis player and bridge player were just some of her hobbies through the years and she will be missed greatly by her family and friends
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
