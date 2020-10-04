Joanne M. Cohen
Tallahassee - Joanne M. Cohen, age 90, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, in Tallahassee.
Joanne was born November 21, 1929 in Bronx, NY to Gaty and Sadie Cooper Trager. She lived in New York and Miami prior to moving to Tallahassee in 1977. She worked for the Secretary of State and later the Department of Business and Professional Regulation until her retirement. She was a member of the Tallahassee Moose Lodge and enjoyed Bingo and Chinese food.
Survivors include her two daughters, Beth Nichols and Amy Holley (John) of Tallahassee; son, Steven Cohen (Judy) of Los Angeles, CA; three grandsons, Robert Morris of Tallahassee, Scott Cohen of Northern California and Tyler Holley of Tallahassee; one great-grandson, Zachary Morris of Tallahassee and a dear friend, Pat Karter of Tallahassee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cohen and daughter, Julie Cohen.
A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tallahassee Moose Lodge 1075, 1478 Capital Circle NW, Tallahassee, FL 32303.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the Cohen family with their arrangements.