Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
Joanne Maloney


1949 - 2020
Joanne Maloney Obituary
Joanne Maloney, 70, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away January 26, 2020. She was born in Methuen, MA, on August 17, 1949 to the late John A. Maloney and Genevieve (Hannigan) Maloney.

She is survived by her daughter, Eleanor (Nellie) and husband, Jonathan (Jon) Baron; son, Ned Speirs of Tallahassee; her son, Thomas of Orlando, FL; sister, Kathleen Crompton and husband, Geoffrey of Newfields, NH; sister, Sheila Maloney of Tallahassee, FL; and her brother, John A. Maloney and wife, Ellen of Methuen, MA.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org

For the full obituary, please visit:

culleysmeadowwood.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
