JoAnne Sosalla Butler
Tallahassee - JoAnne Sosalla Butler, 85, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Tallahassee. She was preceded in death by her husband John W. Butler.
JoAnne was born July, 1934 in Valley City, North Dakota to William and Mary Schlagel Sosalla. She spent her childhood in North Dakota, later graduating from Minot State University. After graduating from Minot, she moved to Tallahassee to attend Florida State University on an academic scholarship and received he Master's Degree in English. It was at Florida State where she met her husband John and they later married June 17, 1956. From the time she arrived at Florida State she became an avid FSU football fan.
She taught briefly at Blessed Sacrament School and FSU, but enjoyed a 32-year career teaching Public Speaking at Tallahassee Community College. JoAnne was a great friend to many, great wife and mother to her family, but most of all she was a great teacher to her many students over the years and was also a wonderful teacher and role model to her children and all their many friends.
JoAnne enjoyed travel and relished in planning yearly trips for the family, extended family and many friends. Trips to the Caribbean, Europe, North Africa, Russia and Turkey, to list a few. More than just a vacation, these trips were opportunities for sharing in her love for the Humanities with her family and friends. There were history lessons about churches and cathedrals; castles; Kings and Queens; and amazing works of art to be studied.
Second to travel, reading was her passion. She was never without a stack of books to read and always had several on her Christmas list for someone to choose from as a present to her.
Survivors include her son William and daughter-in-law Carmen, and grandson John Fletcher Butler; her son David and daughter-in-law Kristina Knoll Butler; and her daughter Kristin Bray and son-in-law Andrew Bray.
A private service has been planned. Gifts in memory of JoAnne may be made to the Leon County Humane Society (http://www.leoncountyhumane.org/); or to the FSU Foundation (foundation.fsu.edu).
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Butler family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.