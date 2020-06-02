JoAnne Sosalla Butler
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JoAnne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnne Sosalla Butler

Tallahassee - JoAnne Sosalla Butler, 85, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Tallahassee. She was preceded in death by her husband John W. Butler.

JoAnne was born July, 1934 in Valley City, North Dakota to William and Mary Schlagel Sosalla. She spent her childhood in North Dakota, later graduating from Minot State University. After graduating from Minot, she moved to Tallahassee to attend Florida State University on an academic scholarship and received he Master's Degree in English. It was at Florida State where she met her husband John and they later married June 17, 1956. From the time she arrived at Florida State she became an avid FSU football fan.

She taught briefly at Blessed Sacrament School and FSU, but enjoyed a 32-year career teaching Public Speaking at Tallahassee Community College. JoAnne was a great friend to many, great wife and mother to her family, but most of all she was a great teacher to her many students over the years and was also a wonderful teacher and role model to her children and all their many friends.

JoAnne enjoyed travel and relished in planning yearly trips for the family, extended family and many friends. Trips to the Caribbean, Europe, North Africa, Russia and Turkey, to list a few. More than just a vacation, these trips were opportunities for sharing in her love for the Humanities with her family and friends. There were history lessons about churches and cathedrals; castles; Kings and Queens; and amazing works of art to be studied.

Second to travel, reading was her passion. She was never without a stack of books to read and always had several on her Christmas list for someone to choose from as a present to her.

Survivors include her son William and daughter-in-law Carmen, and grandson John Fletcher Butler; her son David and daughter-in-law Kristina Knoll Butler; and her daughter Kristin Bray and son-in-law Andrew Bray.

A private service has been planned. Gifts in memory of JoAnne may be made to the Leon County Humane Society (http://www.leoncountyhumane.org/); or to the FSU Foundation (foundation.fsu.edu).

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Butler family with their arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved