Joanne Stevens Ladwig
Tallahassee - Joanne Stevens Ladwig, age 88, passed away in her sleep on May 6, 2019. Joanne was the head majorette of the Thomasville March Band. She worked for the State of Florida for the legislature until she retired. She truly lived by 'the Word'.
Joanne is survived by her husband of 29 years, Wayne Ladwig, her children; Rayanne Crane, Charlene Parrish, Marsha Billhimer, Robert Manley, Scott Ladwig and Sean Ladwig, four grandchildren; Howell Batts, Leigh Anne Strickland, Shipley Billhimer, and Jasmine Kincheloe, as well as eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00am at Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville, 3106 Crawfordville Hwy. Crawfordville, Fl., with a service to follow at 11:00am. Interment will take place following the service at Debra Nell Cemetery.
Scotti Thompson of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Ladwig family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 9 to May 10, 2019