Joe Bennett Sr.
Joe Bennett, Sr.

Palmetto, FL - Joe Bennett, Sr., 77, of Palmetto, FL passed in Bradenton on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Graveside services, with COVID-19 observance, will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Mt. Mariah Cemetery, Lamont, FL. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at Mt. Mariah Ministries. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Bennett family. A Lamont native, Mr. Bennett had lived in Manatee County for over 50 years. He was a deacon at Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Baptist Church. Cherishing precious memories are his children: Joe (Amy) Bennett, Jr., Pastor Reginald (Fazie) Bennett, Angela Bennett Jackson, Tiffany Bennett and Melissa Bennett (Antwane) Robinson; several grand and great-grandchildren; siblings: John (Rose), Tommy (Patty), Richard (Diane), Henry, Ethel and Ossie Bennett; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
