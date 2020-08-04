Joe Brown Rogers
Suwanee, GA - Joe Brown Rogers of Suwanee, GA passed away on July 26, 2020. Mr. Rogers was born on July 23, 1930 in Gilmer County, GA to Robert Lee Rogers and Lear Jane Chapman Rogers. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Geraldine "Jerri" Hollis Rogers, and is survived by his children, Lee Hollis Rogers and his wife Jackie (Richmond Hill, GA), Beth Rogers Stewart and her husband Rick (Suwanee, GA), Michele Rogers Wonsey and her fiancé, Tom Schofield (Suwanee, GA), and foster daughter Betty Ann Davis (Union City, GA), and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Rogers spent his entire professional career in the transportation industry, working many years in Atlanta, Georgia, and ending his career in Tallahassee, Florida, as a Vice President of McKenzie Tank Lines.
