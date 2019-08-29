|
|
Joe Daniels, Sr.
Tallahassee, FL - Joe Daniels, Sr., 48, of Tallahassee and formerly of Monticello passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Greater Fellowship M. B. Church, with burial in Texas Hill Cemetery. Viewing is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Survivors include his children, Joe Jr., Dalisa and Jaishauna Daniels and Travarious Crumitie; parents, Frank and Lillie Walker Daniels; siblings, Lillie Ree, Ernest (Tiffany), Frank Daniels, Jr. and Ricky Walker; and three grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019