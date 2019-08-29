Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Fellowship M. B. Church
Joe Daniels Sr.

Joe Daniels Sr. Obituary
Joe Daniels, Sr.

Tallahassee, FL - Joe Daniels, Sr., 48, of Tallahassee and formerly of Monticello passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Greater Fellowship M. B. Church, with burial in Texas Hill Cemetery. Viewing is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Survivors include his children, Joe Jr., Dalisa and Jaishauna Daniels and Travarious Crumitie; parents, Frank and Lillie Walker Daniels; siblings, Lillie Ree, Ernest (Tiffany), Frank Daniels, Jr. and Ricky Walker; and three grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019
