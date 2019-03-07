|
Joe Eva Dixie
Quincy - Mrs. Joe Eva Dixie, 105 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Jewel J. Dixie (Mildred), Chattahoochee, FL, two daughters, Estelle Dixie Forehand, Quincy, FL, Linda Dixie, Miami, FL, 12 grands; 10 great-grands; 3 great-great, grands. Visitation will be from 2 pm - 6 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 at the mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Antioch M.B. Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Dixie family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019