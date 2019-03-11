|
|
Joe Lee Giles
Tallahassee - Joe Lee Giles, age 86, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday March 9th, 2019. Joe was born on August 22nd, 1932 in Duffield, Virginia to Herbert Maynard Giles and Dona Reynolds Giles. A Korean War era veteran, Joe served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956, three years of which were overseas. On returning to civilian life, Joe worked at the Kingsport Press in Kingsport, Tennessee where he married his wife, June Frazier. In 1965, Joe and his wife moved to Tallahassee, working as a Pressman at Rose Printing Company, from which he retired in 1995.
Joe was a member of Seminole Baptist Church and the Marzuq Shrine, where he volunteered to transport children to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Tampa. He was a 60-year member of both the Moose and Masonic Lodges and served several years as Governor for the Florida Moose Lodge. Joe was a member of the National Nuclear Weapons Technicians Association, where he reconnected with his comrades from the US Air Force. In addition to his other activities, Joe pursued one of his life's passions - golf - as a volunteer Ranger at the Seminole Golf Course and Hilaman Golf Course.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife June Frazier Giles and his parents Herbert Maynard Giles and Dona Reynolds Giles. Joe is survived by his daughter, Vicki O'Neil, brother Jack Giles of Churchill, Tennessee; sisters Ginsey Dishner of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Sue White-Campbell and Betty Carter, both of Marion, Virginia; grandchildren Michael Moody (Vanessa), Sarah O'Neil and Patrick O'Neil and great-grandchildren Michael and Marcus Moody. Also left to mourn Joe is his loving companion of many years, Virginia Griner, who provided constant care and support for Joe during his illness.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 12. 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Bevis Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Seminole Baptist Church, Tallahassee, FL. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home( 850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 11, 2019