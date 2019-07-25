|
Joe Lewis Feacher
Monticello, FL - Joe Lewis Feacher, 82, passed on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at his church, Casa Bianca MBC, with burial in Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Casa Bianca. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Born in Lamont, Mr. Feacher was a heavy equipment operator for White Construction Co., retiring after 40 years of service. He was an avid fisherman and farmer. Treasuring his love and legacy are his loving wife, Almary Mosley Allen Feacher; daughters, Sharon Scurry, Shirley (Henry) Coleman and Nartasha Allen; sons, Marvin (Merry) Feacher, David Allen, Jr. and Ira Joe Allen; 14 grand and great-grandchildren; sisters, Myrtle (Bishop Bobby) Smith and Sarah Miller; sisters-in-law, Dora (Joe) Pearson and Eva Swan; brother-in-law, Abe Swan, Jr. and numerous other loving relatives and friends.
