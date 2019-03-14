|
Joe Nathan
"Red" Denson
Midway - Mr. Joe Nathan "Red" Denson, 64 years of age, departed this life on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Alberta Denson, Midway, FL, two daughters, Valencia Denson, Midway, FL, Keandra Thomas, Quincy, FL, adopted son, Jamontaye Phillips, Tallahassee, FL, seven brothers, James Denson(Lillie), Jimmy Denson (Martha), Alfred Denson (Diane), Larry Denson (Frances), all of Quincy, FL, Joe Lee Denson (Cathy), Tallahassee FL, Richard Cooper (Retha), Anthony Cooper (Lashonda), both of Quincy, FL, 1 sister, Ruby Nell Denson, Quincy, FL, 4 grands.
Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The Excellence Church, Midway, FL. with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Denson family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019