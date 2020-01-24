Services
Joetta Jones Heerema


1927 - 2020
Joetta Jones Heerema Obituary
Joetta Jones Heerema

Shaker Heights - Joetta Jones Heerema went to be with the Lord and her beloved Nick on January 16th, 2020. She was the mother of Mark, Jane, David, Tom and Amy. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were lovingly nurtured and entertained by her storytelling. She raised her family in Tallahassee, and was a dear friend to many. She was a founding member of Faith Presbyterian Church where she often taught Sunday School. Her life was full of song, and love, and she was cherished. The family prefers that those who wish may make contributions in her name to the ministries of Faith Presbyterian Church, 2200 North Meridian Rd., Tallahassee, FL 32303 where a Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Saturday February 8th. (https://www.faithpcusa.org/give/). For additional information, directions, full obituary and to sign the guest book, please log online to:

www.brown-forward.com. BROWN-FORWARD SERVICE 216 752-1200
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
