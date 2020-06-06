John A. Brock
John A. Brock

Quincy - John A. Brock went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 5, 2020. John was born in Whigham, Georgia, to George Vanburen and Mattie (Saddler) Brock. He served in the U.S. Army. After service, John worked with Frosty Morn Meats until its closing when he went to work with, and retired from, American Bakeries/Merita Bread as a Route Area Supervisor after 28 years. He is survived by his wife Ruby, his daughters Sara White of Walterboro, S.C., Lila (Ralph) Unger of Tallahassee, FL; sons Sterling (Stephanie) Phillips of Albany, GA, and Ron (Rose) Phillips of Cairo, GA; siblings Joyce (Max) Hall of Whigham, GA., Mary (Monroe) Parrish of Quincy, FL, George Brock of Jackson County, FL, and Ann (Neal) Wade of Havana, FL; 10 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. John is predeceased by his parents.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy, FL.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
