Lexington, KY - John Arthur Mickens, 59, of Lexington, KY passed on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Friendship AME Church, Old Bainbridge Rd., with burial in St. Paul Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Tallahassee native, John had been a longtime resident of Lexington. Survivors include his wife, Janet Mickens; daughters, Kayla Mickens and Anabel Lee Mickens; father, Lonnie Kelly; brothers, Ernest and Herbert (Elizabeth) Mickens, James Henderson, Jr., Joseph Lamb, Fred and Kenneth Kelly; sisters, Fannie (James) Jackson, Sabrina Cromartie and Brenda Jakes.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
