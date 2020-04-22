|
|
John A. Mitchell
Tallahassee, FL - John Alicees Mitchell, 66, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Williams Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mr. Mitchell was a 1971 graduate of Lyeffion High School, Evergreen, AL. He was a waiter at Morrison's Cafeteria and worked for Capital City Lawn Care and Landscaping where he served as a Senior Foreman for 36 years. Cherishing his love are his wife, Rosa Lindsey Mitchell; sons, Marcus Benson and Doron (Kimneshia) James; daughters, Yulonda, Tunisha and TeShonda Mitchell, Tamarian (Dwayne) Lindsey and Linda (Don Sr.) Perdue; sisters, Margaret Nolan, Iteria Frazier, Emma Gandy and Virginia Rawls; 27 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020