Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Mitchell Obituary
John A. Mitchell

Tallahassee, FL - John Alicees Mitchell, 66, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Williams Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mr. Mitchell was a 1971 graduate of Lyeffion High School, Evergreen, AL. He was a waiter at Morrison's Cafeteria and worked for Capital City Lawn Care and Landscaping where he served as a Senior Foreman for 36 years. Cherishing his love are his wife, Rosa Lindsey Mitchell; sons, Marcus Benson and Doron (Kimneshia) James; daughters, Yulonda, Tunisha and TeShonda Mitchell, Tamarian (Dwayne) Lindsey and Linda (Don Sr.) Perdue; sisters, Margaret Nolan, Iteria Frazier, Emma Gandy and Virginia Rawls; 27 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -