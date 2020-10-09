1/
John Albert "Al" McDearmid
1936 - 2020
John Albert "AL" McDearmid

Tallahassee - John Albert (AL) McDearmid, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife Burnadeen, son Fred McDearmid (Cheryl), daughter Teresa Howell (Randy), Lance Kindred (Jodi), Donna Kindred-Bryan (John), Sister Julia (Tibby) McDearmid Pryor (Paul), 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be performed at Capital Heights Baptist Church, Tallahassee on October 16, 2020 at 10:00.

Memorial donations may be made in John Albert (AL) McDearmid's name to Capital Heights Baptist Church Building Fund. 7150 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311.

Todd Wahlquist of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)








Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Capital Heights Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
