John Andrew Smith
Tallahassee - John Andrew Smith passed away in Tallahassee, Florida on Monday, August 10, 2020. John Andrew was born in Quincy, Florida on July 23, 1944. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1962, and then attended Florida State University where he met his future wife Kay Woodham.
Upon graduation John Andrew and Kay married and he began his career with the Florida Governor's Office. He went on to be the longtime Appropriations Staff Director for the Florida Senate. John Andrew finished his career as a lobbyist where he worked alongside his son, Drew, at Smith and Smith Consulting.
John Andrew was an avid outdoorsman who took great pleasure in sharing his passions for hunting and fishing with friends and family. John Andrew was a devoted and active member of Redemption Hill Church and hosted many retreats for the church's youth groups at his farm.
John Andrew is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kay Woodham Smith, their children Shafer Smith (Shannon) of Gaithersburg, MD; John Andrew "Drew" Smith Jr. (Stacey) of Tallahassee and Andra Kay Smith Musselwhite (Brian) of Tallahassee. He is also survived by grandchildren Robert "Fuller" Musselwhite, Mary Carlton Musselwhite and Mac Musselwhite all of Tallahassee; Hensley Smith and Sawyer Smith of Gaithersburg, MD; Hayes Smith and John "Andrew" Smith III of Tallahassee, FL.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Bevis Funeral Home located at 200 John Knox Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303. The service will be available to view live online at https://www.bevisfh.com
. To watch, click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, then click on the name of your loved one, and then the green Photos and Videos tab. Staff members will be available to answer questions or help with technical issues at (850) 385-2193.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to:
Redemption Hill Church: Building Fund
8116 Killearn Plaza, Tallahassee, FL 32312
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com
