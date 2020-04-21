|
Reverend John B. Todd, Jr.
Tallahassee - John B. Todd entered his Heavenly home early April 20, 2020. Born August 8, 1929 to Reverend and Mrs. John and Lillie Todd, John graduated from Franklin Springs Academy in North Georgia and moved to Tallahassee, Florida. In 1950 John married Deanie Moran, and soon after entered the U.S. Air Force. Afterward the couple returned to Tallahassee, where John became credit manager for Stafford's Jewelry stores. He later became a top salesman for Liberty National Life Insurance and partner in the Big-Q Restaurant. In 1969, John entered full-time evangelistic ministry. Ordained in the International Pentecostal Holiness Church, he ministered throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia, Romania, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and many other countries. In 2011, Reverend Todd was awarded an honorary Doctorate in Ministry from the Asian Seminary of Christian Ministries in The Philippines. He retired in 2016.
John is predeceased by his wife, Deanie; his parents; and older siblings Sam, Bell, Geneva, Willie, Luther, Mary and Libby. He leaves behind son Teryl, and daughter-in-law Kathy; daughter Carla; grandchildren Paul & Terri Hill; Byron & Kathryn Jones; Adam & Kristin Clinch, six beautiful great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and many beloved sons and daughters in Christ.
A small funeral will be held on Thursday, April 23, at 1:30 p.m. at the Bevis Chapel. To view online - https://www.bevisfh.com. A public celebration of his life will be held when restrictions related to the Coronavirus are lifted.
The family thanks Dr. Jose Mendoza, Dr. Andrew Scanameo, Dr. Hantz Hercule and Big Bend Hospice for their excellent care of Reverend Todd. The family also thanks Susie Mozolic, Rocky Bevis and everyone at Bevis Funeral Home for their assistance.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020